Rumor: Sony to Host PlayStation State of Play in February - News

6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment will be hosting a PlayStation State of Play in February, according to insider NateTheHate.

The insider was asked on social media if there would be a State of Play in February and he responded, "There will be, yes."

Four of the last five years have had a PlayStation State of Play in February, however, when the showcases take place have varied over the years. Last year, a State of Play took place on February 12, while the most recent one was the State of Play Japan in November of last year.

The PlayStation State of Play for next month should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

