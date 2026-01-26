Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer AAA Games Studio announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment has sold over one million units.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment released for the Nintendo Switch 2 in November 2025.

Read details on the game below:

Battle hordes of enemies in the untold story of the Imprisoning War.

Fight the war for Ancient Hyrule! Step on to the battlefield as Princess Zelda, King Rauru, and other legendary heroes as you fight to reclaim your homeland—and live the story of Demon King Ganondorf’s invasion that was only briefly alluded to in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game.

Fight Alongside New and Familiar Heroes to Defend Hyrule From the Demon King

Princess Zelda is not alone in this war! Join Mineru, the Sages, and even some brand-new heroes in battles against Ganondorf’s forces. Combine powerful Zonai Devices with your heroes’ signature abilities to take down powerful bosses and their legions of minions.

Team up With a Friend in Two-Player Local Cooperative Play via Split-Screen or Gameshare

Join up with a friend for two-player local cooperative play, and you can spread out to cover more ground as the war unfolds—or stick together and combine your powers to smash the opposition. Play split-screen on a single system, or on two separate systems via GameShare—either way, only one person needs to have the game.

Tap Any The Legend of Zelda series amiibo for Extra Items

Scan any The Legend of Zelda series amiibo figure to get in-game rewards including crafting materials and other items that you might find helpful in your quest to defeat the Demon King!

Use Save Data From Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to Get Additional Weapons

If you have save data from the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game on your system when you play, you’ll receive a High Guard’s Claymore. If you have save data from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, you receive a High Guard’s Sword. These weapons can be redeemed after returning to the Hyrule map upon completion of The Howling Tempest mission.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

