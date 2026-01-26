Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct Set for January 29 - News

posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct on Thursday, January 29 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct will be about 20 minutes in length and feature more information on the upcoming Nintendo Switch game.

