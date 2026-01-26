Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered Delayed - News

/ 459 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have announced Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition has been delayed from March 19 to an unannounced date.

The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"The release of Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered has been postponed from the previously announced March 19, 2026," said Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered producer Tomohiko Sho.

"As the first remaster of the Dynasty Warriors series, in order to fully satisfy our fans, we have made the decision to further improve the quality of the game. The new release date will be announced at a later date.

"We appreciate your patience as we take a little more time before the game releases."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles