Xbox on Releasing Games on PS5: 'We're Going to Try to be More Consistent With What We Do'

The head of Xbox Game Studios Craig Duncan in an interview with GamesRadar was asked about the inconsistencies with Xbox releasing games on other consoles like the PlayStation 5 as some games have released day one on the platform, while others have launched later.

"There's always development realities about when these projects start – how big a team is, and what plans we have at the start of development," said Duncan.

"Like you said, when a strategy changes, maybe you've got a plan that exists with a game and maybe you can adopt that, maybe you can't. So that's why. And to be clear, this is totally fair feedback. Sometimes we are inconsistent. You see some games in one place, some games in multiple places. Just know that we're going to work on that, and we're going to try and be more consistent with what we do.

"But you know, for our game makers, if you're on the Fable team you just want as many people who love Fable to appreciate the great work that the team's doing. That's always our goal. It's rarely more complicated than that. It's like, how can we get this game to as many players as we can?"

He was asked if he would like to see all first-party Xbox games releasing on all platforms day one.

"My number one job is to help our teams be successful," replied Duncan. "If I think about my role, some of that is optionality about what we do and what we approach. You used the word 'port' before, and not to sort of pick you up on that word specifically, but wherever our games show up we want them to show up and be the best that they can be for that platform. So we want to take advantage of whatever features and nuances that the platform has.

"So that may lead to a bit of optionality. Which is to say, if we're only in a position to release a game on a platform and not have it show up really well? Then I think we wouldn't do that. I think we would have a conversation internally and go, 'Hey, unless we can do it really well and do the right thing by those players, then…' and that's when you get into conversations of, well, maybe we can ship it afterwards.

"Because teams are only a set size. We only have a certain amount of… ultimately, it all comes down to resource. Not everything is limitless. So we just want to do the best job, by each platform, by each game. So in that world, sometimes we'll maintain optionality. Some games we might go PC first, others we might go console first. Grounded 2 is a really good example of this, which we launched into Game Preview, Steam, and PC initially. So yeah, I think it won't always be the same."

