The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer Features First Look at Yoshi - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo today held The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct, which featured a brand-new trailer for the upcoming movie.

The trailer featured a first look at Yoshi and other characters from the Super Mario Bros. franchise, as well as announcing the release date has been moved up two to April 1.

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will move from April 3, 2026, to April 1, 2026 in the US and many additional markets globally, and will be released on April 24, 2026, in Japan, with select territories releasing throughout April," reads the announcement from Nintendo.

View The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct below:

