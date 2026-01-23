7% of PS5 Owners Have Purchased a PS Portal in the US, PS5 Pro Accounts for 3% of All PS5s Sold - Sales

Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Piscatella has revealed seven percent of PlayStation 5 owners have a PlayStation Portal as of the end of 2025.

With an estimated 28.66 million PS5s sold through the end of 2025 in the US, according to VGChartz estimates, that would mean two million PlayStation Portals have been sold in the US.

"PlayStation Portal now has a 7% attach rate to PS5 hardware LTD," said Piscatella.

He also revealed three percent of all PS5s sold in the US are the PlayStation 5 Pro. That would put lifetime PS5 Pro sales at around 860,000 units in the US.

The marketshare of the PS5 Pro is expected to increase as it accounted for 13 percent of all PS5s sold in 2025. That would be a little over 500,000 units sold for the year.

