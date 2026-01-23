The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct Set for January 25 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct is set for Sunday, January 25 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The Direct will feature a new look at The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which will premiere on April 3 in the US and many other markets worldwide, with select territories releasing throughout the month of April.

Nintendo did note there will not be any game information during the Direct.

