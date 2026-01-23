Nioh 3 Video Showcases 17 Minutes of Gameplay - News

/ 484 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have released the gameplay showcase video for the dark Sengoku action RPG, Nioh 3, that features over 17 minutes of gameplay footage.

View the video below:

Nioh 3 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on February 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles