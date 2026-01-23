Crisol: Theater of Idols Launches February 10 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Ppublisher Blumhouse Games and developer Vermila announced the first-person horror action adventure game, Crisol: Theater of Idols, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 10 for $17.99.

Crisol: Theater of Idols is a gripping first-person horror / action adventure set in the haunting world of Hispania, a nightmarish reimagining of Spain.

Playing as Gabriel, a soldier who can use his own blood as a deadly weapon, you endeavor on a journey to uncover the mysterious disappearance of the Sun God.

Explore the Cursed Island of Tormentosa

Uncover the chilling history and twisted folklore of Tormentosa, a beautiful but malevolent island. Traverse eerie landscapes, crumbling grand ruins, and labyrinthine streets as you peel back the layers of cults and blood sacrifice.

Blood is Your Weapon—and Your Curse

Blood is both your lifeline and your ammunition. Wield this new-found power against terrifying enemies and solve intricate puzzles, but beware: every shot drains your life. Choose wisely—survival hinges on your ability to balance life and death.

Manage Your Powers and Weapons

Upgrading the powers that leverage the lethality of blood allows you to deal more damage, fight for longer, and gain bonuses in combat. Navigate myriad weapon options for the right scenario and improve them through coins found in your exploration of Tormentosa.

A Story Rooted in Horror and History

Hispania’s disturbing fusion of historical events, folklore, and religious undertones creates a uniquely horrifying world. Face off against staggering statues brought to life and unravel a dark narrative that blurs the line between reality and nightmare.

Prepare to sacrifice everything. How much blood will you shed to uncover the truth?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

