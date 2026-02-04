Switch vs DS Sales Comparison - December 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 4,542 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo DS.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 743,562 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,614,820 - Switch
Total Lead: 4,840 - Switch
Switch Total Sales: 153,754,840
DS Total Sales: 153,750,000
December 2025 is the 106th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 0.74 million units when compared to the DS during the same timeframe.
In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the DS by 2.61 million units. The Switch has retaken the lead and is now 4,840 units ahead of the DS.
The 106th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is December 2025, while for the DS it is August 2013. The Switch has sold 153.75 million units, while the DS sold 153.75 million units during the same timeframe.
The Nintendo DS sold 154.02 million units lifetime. The Nintendo Switch is currently 0.27 million units behind the lifetime sales of the DS.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
So, it is the best-selling Nintendo platform of all-time now, but I don't know if it can overtake PS2. Nintendo will have to make enough of them to do that. Who knows if they want to?
It's kinda imposible at this point, Switch 1 didn't even sell 5M units in 2025. What Nintendo Switch really needs is a price cut and 2 more years in the market
"The Switch has sold 153.75 million units, while the DS sold 153.75 million units during the same timeframe." Hahaha :-) It's true, but this sentence looks somehow wrong this time.
There it is. The big one of all the gap charts.
The news has been delivered and it is wonderful to see.
Surely now that the Switch has poked in front, we will see lifetime sell through sales lead confirmed next month.
Ooh this so satisfying to witness! Crazy to think with how pessimistic the Switch’s lifecycle started, many believing it to be Nintendo’s last attempt before shifting over to third-party.
Another 2 months or a little more and the Switch 1 will be ahead of the DS in consumer sales
NS1 has more 30 million sellers on its platform than every other Non-Nintendo platform combined. the most successful console generation ever by a large margin.
A historical moment, indeed. After years of following these charts, it finally happened: The Swtich has retaken the lead. Now, it's just a little to pass the DS completely