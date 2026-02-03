Switch 2 vs Switch 1 Sales Comparison - December 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 3,077 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 1.
The Nintendo Switch 2 launched in June 2025 and the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.
Switch 2 Vs. Switch 1 Worldwide:
Gap change in latest month: 2,612,685 - Switch 2
Total Lead: 9,250,600 - Switch 2
Switch 2 Total Sales: 15,585,319
Switch 1 Total Sales: 6,334,719
December 2025 is the 7th month the Nintendo Switch 2 has been available for. During the latest month, the Switch 2 has outsold the Switch 1 by 2.61 million units when you align the launches. The Switch 2 is now ahead of the Switch 1 by 9.25 million units.
The 7th month for the Switch 2 is December 2025, while for the Switch 1 it is September 2017. The Switch 2 has sold 15.59 million units, while the Switch 1 sold 6.33 million units during the same timeframe.
The Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 153.75 million units to date. The Switch 2 is currently 138.16 million units behind the lifetime sales of the Switch 1.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
I still don't get why some people think NS2 is selling poorly. I know NS1 hasn't had its holidays yet but the gap is huge.
The argument is it had a blazing start but tapered off during the holiday. It was the best seller during the holiday but didn't do the numbers it should have. We're comparing a system in NS1 which followed up an abject failure in WiiU with people saying Nintendo was going to be the next Sega and become a 3rd party publisher to NS2 which was the most anticipated console release in recent memory. The sales behavior is consistent with consumer confidence and anticipation for their respective launches.
For sure. It's still selling extremely well so the issue is that some people's expectations are way too high.
Some people aren't locked in and take comments at face value
Some people are just wishing for it to fail
Yup I agree that Nintendo have become greedy but despite high prices it's clearly not failing in any way.