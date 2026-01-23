NS2 Best-Seller as Sales Top 16M LT - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for December 2025 - Sales

/ 5,012 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console worldwide with 3,813,393 units sold for December 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 16.09 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console, with an estimated 3,382,873 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 89.44 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console, with an estimated 781,879 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 153.55 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 438,194 units sold, to bring its lifetime sales to 34.17 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are down by nearly 470,000 units, as the Switch 1 sold 4,282,500 units in December 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 265,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 2.06 million units. The PS4 sold 3,647,705 units for the month of December 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 2,493,540 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 583,573 (-14.7%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 510,898 units (-53.8%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 1,845,606 units (-70.2%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by over 1.99 million units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 122,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 212,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by nearly 397,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 17.41 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 16.09 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 4.89 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.55 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for December 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 3,813,393 ( 16,090,319 ) PlayStation 5 - 3,382,873 ( 89,440,044 ) Switch 1 - 781,879 ( 153,546,820 ) Xbox Series X|S - 438,194 ( 34,171,215 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for December 2025:

Switch 2 - 1,253,358 PlayStation 5 - 1,226,510 Xbox Series X|S - 331,751 Switch 1 - 296,787

Europe hardware estimates for December 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 1,380,805 Switch 2 - 807,570 Switch 1 - 215,177 Xbox Series X|S - 82,049 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for December 2025:

Switch 2 - 1,571,622 PlayStation 5 - 606,365 Switch 1 - 250,738 Xbox Series X|S - 8,505

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for December 2025:

Switch 2 - 180,843 PlayStation 5 - 169,193 Switch 1 - 19,177 Xbox Series X|S - 15,889

Weekly Sales:

Global December 6, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 902,642 PlayStation 5 - 749,669 Switch 1 - 168,790 Xbox Series X|S - 91,468

Global December 13, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 701,394 PlayStation 5 - 668,426 Switch 1 - 141,691 Xbox Series X|S - 80,852

Global December 20, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 801,552 PlayStation 5 - 715,775 Switch 1 - 173,107 Xbox Series X|S - 95,580

Global December 27, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 900,535 PlayStation 5 - 824,091 Switch 1 - 207,856 Xbox Series X|S - 121,857

Global January 3, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 507,270 PlayStation 5 - 424,912 Switch 1 - 90,435 Xbox Series X|S - 48,437

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles