NS2 Best-Seller as Sales Top 16M LT - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for December 2025
The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console worldwide with 3,813,393 units sold for December 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 16.09 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console, with an estimated 3,382,873 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 89.44 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console, with an estimated 781,879 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 153.55 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 438,194 units sold, to bring its lifetime sales to 34.17 million units.
Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are down by nearly 470,000 units, as the Switch 1 sold 4,282,500 units in December 2017.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 265,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 2.06 million units. The PS4 sold 3,647,705 units for the month of December 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 2,493,540 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 583,573 (-14.7%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 510,898 units (-53.8%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 1,845,606 units (-70.2%).
Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by over 1.99 million units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 122,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 212,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by nearly 397,000 units.
2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 17.41 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 16.09 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 4.89 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.55 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Global hardware estimates for December 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch 2 - 3,813,393 (16,090,319)
- PlayStation 5 - 3,382,873 (89,440,044)
- Switch 1 - 781,879 (153,546,820)
- Xbox Series X|S - 438,194 (34,171,215)
- Switch 2 - 1,253,358
- PlayStation 5 - 1,226,510
- Xbox Series X|S - 331,751
- Switch 1 - 296,787
- PlayStation 5 - 1,380,805
- Switch 2 - 807,570
- Switch 1 - 215,177
- Xbox Series X|S - 82,049
- Switch 2 - 1,571,622
- PlayStation 5 - 606,365
- Switch 1 - 250,738
- Xbox Series X|S - 8,505
- Switch 2 - 180,843
- PlayStation 5 - 169,193
- Switch 1 - 19,177
- Xbox Series X|S - 15,889
Weekly Sales:
Global December 6, 2025 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 902,642
- PlayStation 5 - 749,669
- Switch 1 - 168,790
- Xbox Series X|S - 91,468
Global December 13, 2025 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 701,394
- PlayStation 5 - 668,426
- Switch 1 - 141,691
- Xbox Series X|S - 80,852
Global December 20, 2025 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 801,552
- PlayStation 5 - 715,775
- Switch 1 - 173,107
- Xbox Series X|S - 95,580
Global December 27, 2025 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 900,535
- PlayStation 5 - 824,091
- Switch 1 - 207,856
- Xbox Series X|S - 121,857
Global January 3, 2026 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 507,270
- PlayStation 5 - 424,912
- Switch 1 - 90,435
- Xbox Series X|S - 48,437
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
The PS5 led the year in sales, showing that it has great legs and keeps growing strong. Despite being behind date to date, it will probably surpass the PS4 due to the GTA phenomenon.
The Switch 2 had a great december, killing the narratives that the sales were falling off. It is still the fastest selling console of all time date to date. It was behind the PS5 this year in the same way the Switch was behind the PS4 in 2017. Not saying the Switch 2 will be as successful as its predecessor, but it sure seems like it will be a great success.
The Switch 1 had a very respectable year, almost reaching 5 million copies. Let's see if it has the legs to go the distance and surpass the PS2.
The Xbox Series is by far the most disappointing console in terms of sales. Its sales are literally closer to the NEX Playground (around 0.7-0.8 million on the year according to the NEX after november) than to the Switch 1. Such a shame, considering how colossal Xbox was during the 360.
I wouldn't say Nintendo having a decent December kills the narrative that sales are falling off. More like they just had a good month. A single month doesn't change the trend line nor the narrative. We'll have to see how they do in 2026, but the sales have plummeted to decent but nothing great for months now, with December being good but only enough to make Nintendo's holiday quarter look fine instead of awful.
I very much doubt December is the start of a new trend line, rather just that Nintendo always outperforms in December, except this time outperforming means doing well after months of being fairly weak, rather than like during the Switch where December meant selling gangbusters after selling great the rest of the months.
Good on Nintendo for scrapping out a solid December, but that doesn't change the current trajectory nor the narrative as the narrative is built around the trajectory, not a single month.
The Switch 2 outsold the PS5 in October. The only exception my eyes was how great PS5 sales were in november due to Black Friday sales. PS5 is exceptional in Europe. Switch 2 is exceptional in Japan. Both are doing fine in america, despite a bad economy. There are no signs of a falling off. The sales slowed down after the best launch ever? Sure. But they are still in a great shape.
"doing well after months of being fairly weak" What are you talking about ? The Switch 2 managed to sell atleast 1m each month that followed the already high 5m the console did in its first month, that's not a weak performance at all, the Switch 2 has been pretty consistent at selling well so far
As a video game sales professional, I find the Switch 2 numbers good, but not exceptional. For a new console in its first December, it could have done much better. The proof: fewer than 900,000 sales, which is below the Switch in the same month of December 2017, representing a clear decline. The annual numbers are saved by two factors: its record launch and Japan, which is carrying the sales on its back. Now, we'll see how this evolves. In 2026, it will start from zero again. Keep in mind, console sales are not a sprint but a marathon. I think it will be successful, but much less than Switch 1.
Switch 1 also had Mario Odyssey in October. I don't deny that the Switch 1 had a better holliday than the Switch 2, but there are more reasons than simply "people wanted the NS1 more than the NS2".
In 2018 we had Smash for Switch. In 2026 we'll have a new gen Pokemon, a exclusive From Software game and Lord knows whatever more Nintendo has up its sleeve. Let's see how things play out. The Switch 2 won't probably come close to the Switch, but that will happen mostly due to the pandemic boost. It has had a great start and will probably easily surpass the 100 million mark.
Probably 100M, but I'm sure it will be worse than the Switch overall, especially with the risk of price increases, not to mention the high inflation in Europe.
"console sales are not a sprint but a marathon" That was exactly my point, there was a roof to how much Switch 2 will sell in 2025 (especially in 7 months) and it reached it, the sales of December are the result of the higher-than-expected sales in July through October but Switch 2 was always gonna reach the numbers it reached, the question was just how the sales will spread themselves across those 7 months
6 months and only 16 million? Switch 2 is doomed. DOOOMED I SAY!!!!
So doomed it outsold the lifetime sales of the Wii U and PS Vita in just 7 months.
I think he was using something called /sarcasm/ ;)
Switch lead over PS5- 64.11 million
PS4 lead over PS5- 27.76 million
PS5 lead over xbox- 55.27 million
How is that possible?
I thought everything was an Xbox... Even my PS5 and NS2
The PS5 has surpassed the lifetime sales of the PS3, the next step would be the Wii and the PS1. I believe it will happen before the release of GTA 6.
Very good numbers for the Switch 2, but I was still expecting much more for a new console, especially for its first December, the most important month for manufacturers. The PS5 is achieving incredible sales for a 5-year-old console and is holding its own against the Switch 2, especially since the PS5 isn't exceptional in terms of sales in Japan.
PS5 down 200k compared to PS4 is not bad at all. It will recoverd with GTA VI
Assuming everyone that is waiting for GTA doesn't already have a PS5 lol
Once COD and all the sports titles stop releasing on old gen people will upgrade. Sony and Xbox still have a lot of people on old gen probably a good 50 million between both of them.
Regarding PS5/Switch2: A draw in the US and Europe/Japan is inverted. So far the normal situation which we had for the last couple of years.
«2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 18.65 million units.»
Don't know how that 2024 estimate held up in the end, but PS5 selling an estimated 17.41M throughout 2025 is a very good result compared.
On another note:
So that's 6.8M PS5 vs. 5.6M Switch 2 this holiday season (November + December).
Sony hit a home run with their PS5 deals on Black Friday, putting them at first place at the end of the year.
and it would of cost them a lot of $
Not really. Considering that most of those consoles will translate into muti-year Plus subscriptions... it actually the opposite. I often wonder why Microsoft didn't take this approach. They can take the hit and with Ultimate costing 360/year... it would wind up being hugely profitable in the end.
They tried that. Series S was 150$ and the X was 350$ in late 2023. It still didn't sell as many as they needed
Wow... well I think its safe to say NS2 is going to smash past 20M units before it hits the 12 Month mark
The question now is how much beyond 20M will it go?
WOW! Xseries could not even hit a half million in December