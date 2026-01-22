New Super Lucky's Tale Launches March 26 for PS5 - News

PQube announced New Super Lucky's Tale will launch for the PlayStation 5 on March 26.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2019, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in August 2020.

View the PS5 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Join Lucky on his thrilling journey through the Book of Ages, a magical artifact that opens doors to amazing worlds. Meet new friends, explore exciting lands, and recover the missing pages from the evil sorcerer Jinx and his villainous family, the dreaded Kitty Litter.

Jump, burrow, and tail swipe your way to victory in this love letter to classic 3D platformers!

Features:

Play in stunning 4K at 120 frames per second as Lucky’s bright colorful world looks better than ever on PlayStation 5.

Feel every move as Lucky jumps, swipes, and burrows with fun new DualSense controller features.

Featuring a huge variety of gameplay, from expansive 3D hubs, to story-based adventure levels, 2D side-scrolling challenges, rewarding mini-games, mind-bending puzzles, and thrilling boss battles.

Thousands of collectibles to gather, tons of rewarding secrets to discover, a cast of memorable characters, and an entire wardrobe of costumes for the stylish adventurer.

Designed to delight and challenge players of all ages and skill levels.

