Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park Launches March 26
Nintendo announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park will launch on March 26.
More experiences are coming to the Flower Kingdom! Enjoy a variety of attractions in the Bellabel Park plaza that lets you team up with (or work against) friends and family5. Collect the most coins, run and hide in Phanto Tag, work together to pass a Bob-omb to the goal and more! This Nintendo Switch 2 Edition adds even more content and enhancements as well; stay tuned for additional info in the future. Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 system spring 2026.
I’ll have to wait on reviews for this one— no new worlds is a bit of a let-down, though the challenge mode and Koopaling missions are enticing. Whether there’s a performance patch will likely be the deciding factor for me. I love Mario Wonder! But this seems a bit too tailored to a demographic that I’m not apart of.
Couch co-op is neat though! Not many games today prioritize this very much, so that’s def much appreciated. :)
Can't wait for Super Mario Maker 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, haha :-) I wonder (no pun intended) how long Nintendo continues to resell old games with small additional content for an extra fee.
Also it's not like Cyberpunk didn't get a next gen only dlc upgrade, Horizon Forbidden West got a PS5 only dlc upgrade. I believe the Final Fantasy intergrade dlc upgrade was PS5 only didn't come to PS4.