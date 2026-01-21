Mario Kart World Update 1.5.0 Out Now - News

Nintendo has released update 1.5.0 for Mario Kart World.

The update adds team races to Knockout Tour when playing in a room during Online Play and Wireless Play, adds Polish language, and fixes a number of issues.

Read the patch notes below:

General

Added team races to Knockout Tour when playing in a room during “Online Play” and “Wireless Play”.

The game now supports the Polish language. Note: You can change your selected language using the “Language” setting in the “System” menu of “System Settings.”



Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes end if a player plays as Kamek on Choco Mountain.

Fixed an issue where the displayed rating would sometimes be incorrect when joining “Everyone” in “Online Play” while in a room.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

