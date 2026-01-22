Switch 2 Best-Seller in the US in December 2025, Metroid Prime 4 Debuts in 7th - Sales

/ 2,733 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the US for December 2025 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the five-week period of November 30 to January 3.

The Switch 2 was not only the best-selling console in December, but was also number one for 2025. This helped offset the declines in the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

In seven months the Switch 2 has sold 4.4 million units in the US, which is nearly double the original Switch on a time-aligned basis. It also remains the fastest-selling video game console of all-time through seventh month as it is tracking 35% ahead of the PlayStation 4. Only the Game Boy Advance has sold more in the US through seven months.

The total number of consoles sold for the month were down eight percent compared to last year, while the average sales price increased 18 percent.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console for the month of December with sales about 30 percent year-on-year. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with sales down about 55 percent and the Nintendo Switch 1 came in fourth place with sales down a little over 70 percent. The NEX Playground came in fifth place with sales a little below 200,000 units.

Overall spending on video games in December increased three percent year-on-year from $7.57 billion to $7.77 billion. Spending on video game content increased three percent from 5.76 billion to $5.93 billion, while video game hardware sales increase six percent from $1.14 billion to $1.21 billion. Spending on accessories decreased seven percent from $674 million to $625 million.

In terms of 2025 total sales, overall spending on video games is up one percent year-on-year from $59.88 billion to $60.69 billion. Spending on video game content increased one percent from $51.70 billion to $52.30 billion, while video game hardware sales grew nine percent from $5.00 billion to $5.44 billion. Spending on accessories decreased seven percent from $3.18 billion to $2.95 billion.

"Increases in consumer spending on subscription services, hardware and mobile content helped the US video game market reach $60.7 billion in 2025, achieving 1.4% growth when compared to a year ago," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella.

He added, "December video game content spending grew 3% when compared to a year ago, to $5.9B. Spending on subscription services increased by 24% when compared to a year ago, while the PC, cloud and non-console VR content segment gained 6%.

"2025 annual video game content spending grew 1% compared to 2024, reaching $52.3 billion. 20% growth in spending on subscription services and a 1% increase in mobile offset declines across other content segments."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was the best-selling game in December and is seven year in a row Call of Duty was number one in December. It is now the fifth best-selling game of the year.

There was one new game in the top 20 in December and that was Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in 7th place. It should be noted Nintendo does not share digital sales of its games.

Battlefield 6 was the third best-selling game of the month and is the top selling game of the year. It came in first on Xbox and PC, while it came in second on PlayStation only behind NBA 2K26.

Fortnite was number one in terms of the total active users on PlayStation and Xbox in 2025 with over half of all active users on both platforms playing the game at least once.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for December 2025:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2025 year-to-date:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms in December 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Xbox platforms in December 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Nintendo platforms in December 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PC in December 2025:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles