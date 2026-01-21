Xbox January Update Adds PC App to Arm-based Windows 11 PCs and More - News

Microoft announced the Xbox January 2026 update has begun rolling out.

The update makes the Xbox app on PC available on all Arm-based Windows 11 PCs, adds the Game Save Sync Indicator on PC and handheld, support for Xbox Cloud Gaming on select Hisense and V homeOS Smart TVs, more games to the Handheld Compatibility Program, and more games to the Xbox Play Anywhere list.

Users on an Arm-based Windows 11 PC now has access to the Xbox PC app game catalog. This includes 85 percent of the Game Pass catalog, which is compatible on these PCs. Titles that are not yet compatible on Game Pass can be played using Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Read details on the Xbox app on PC now being available on Arm-based Windows 11 PCs below:

Windows has long been an open, flexible platform for gaming—built in partnership with developers, OEMs and silicon providers to deliver great experiences across devices. That momentum continued in 2025 as Windows 11 handhelds became more capable, Arm-based devices gained significant gaming improvements, and DirectX advances made modern graphics faster and more immersive.

Today marks another milestone for players everywhere. The Xbox app is now available on all Arm-based Windows 11 PCs, bringing you the experience you know and love—ready for you to download, play and enjoy.

Your library and benefits come with you.

Players can now download and enjoy a wide range of titles from the Xbox PC app game catalog on Arm-based Windows 11 PCs. Today, more than 85% of the Game Pass catalog is compatible with these PCs, and we’re actively working with partners to expand support even further. For titles not yet supported running locally, Xbox Cloud Gaming remains an easy way to jump in while we work with partners to broaden compatibility.

Unlock more of what you love.

Since releasing the Xbox app to Windows and Xbox Insiders and listening to the gaming community, platform updates were implemented to expand compatibility. Prism, the emulator that runs x86/x64 software on Arm, now supports AVX and AVX2, which helps expand compatibility for many modern games.

Epic Anti-Cheat (EAC) support also enables fan favorites for games on Arm-based Windows 11 PCs, including popular titles such as Gears of War: Reloaded, Fortnite and more. And with Windows Performance Fit offering guidance on which titles should play well on a given device based on its hardware capabilities, players can feel confident choosing what to download.

Together with Xbox and our partners, we’ll keep working to bring even more titles to Arm-based Windows 11 PCs over time.

And we’re building it together.

Windows and Xbox continue to collaborate across the gaming community, OEMs, silicon innovators and game studios to expand catalog compatibility and deliver a consistently great Windows gaming experience—whether you’re on a powerful desktop, a purpose‑built handheld, or an Arm‑based Windows 11 laptop. Our focus remains on improving compatibility, enhancing performance and delivering experiences that make it easy to jump in and play.

We’re grateful to be building this with you. Every update we deliver and every title we bring to Arm-based Windows 11 PCs is shaped by what we hear from players. We’re excited about what’s ahead and look forward to bringing even more improvements, features and games to players everywhere in the coming year.

Read details on the other updates below:

Game Save Sync Indicator Is Now Live

We’re rolling out a feature you’ve been asking for: the Game Save Sync Indicator is now available across PC and handheld experiences.

This player-first feature gives you real-time visibility into your cloud save status, so you’ll always know when your gameplay progress is synced. Whether you’re wrapping up on your PC or powering down your handheld, you can hit the road with confidence.

No more guesswork. No more lost progress. Just seamless, stress-free play across devices, wherever your travels take you.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Coming to Select Hisense and V homeOS Smart TVs

At CES, Xbox teamed up with V (formerly VIDAA) to announce that the Xbox app is coming to select Hisense and V homeOS-powered Smart TVs in 2026. This partnership means more ways to play, giving you the freedom to jump into your favorite games on even more devices.

Soon, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to stream hundreds of games directly through the Xbox app on supported TVs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Learn more about this exciting update here.

Game Additions

Handheld Compatibility Program – Optimizing Play for Players

The Handheld Compatibility Program makes it easier for you to identify which games are optimized for handheld play. This update is now visible on product detail pages across all Windows devices and featured in the handheld compatible channel on Home on supported Windows handhelds. Recently, the following games were added to the program:

Arc Raiders (Mostly Compatible)

(Mostly Compatible) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Handheld Optimized)

(Handheld Optimized) Dave the Diver (Handheld Optimized)

(Handheld Optimized) Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition (Handheld Optimized)

(Handheld Optimized) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Mostly Compatible)

(Mostly Compatible) Marvel Cosmic Invasion (Handheld Optimized)

(Handheld Optimized) Octopath Traveler 0 (Mostly Compatible)

(Mostly Compatible) The Outer Worlds 2 (Handheld Optimized)

(Handheld Optimized) Red Dead Redemption (Mostly Compatible)

(Mostly Compatible) Silent Hill 2 (Handheld Optimized)

Xbox Play Anywhere – Buy once, play anywhere

Over 1,000 games now support Xbox Play Anywhere, making it easier than ever to switch between PC, console, and supported handhelds at no extra cost to you. Jump into games like Octopath Traveler 0 and The Finals now. Your progress travels with you, including saves, add-ons, and achievements. Just sign in with your Xbox account on any device and pick up right where you left off.

These are the games added to the Xbox Play Anywhere collection in December:

Abyss DX

A Game About Digging A Hole

Brok: Natal Tail, A New Christmas Special

Brok: The Brawl Bar

Buffet Boss

Christmas Mutilator

Coloring Book

Cup Heroes

Cyberpunk Hacker

Detective – Rainy Night

Dimensions: The Catalyst

Dome Keeper

Dunjungle

Fast Food Master 2025

The Finals

Frogo Deluxe

Jellycar Worlds

The Legend of Princess Lyria

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition

Octopath Traveler 0

Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure – Ultimate Edition

Pinball Jam

Portal Balls

Potions: A Curious Tale

Puzzle Galaxy Xbox Edition

Recipe of Love

Rhythm Doctor

Routine

Slimeboo

Snaky Snakes

Space Elite Force II – Reloaded

Stacky Dash

SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia Back To Past

Talisman: Digital 5 th Edition

Edition Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Treasure Drop

Uboat Attack

Wylde Flowers

Yakuza: Shadows of New York

Check out the full list of available games that players can enjoy anywhere.

Stream your own game – Over 1000 games

We’re continuing to grow the Stream your own game collection in Xbox Cloud Gaming. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential subscribers can now stream from a library of 1000+ games they own, across supported devices. That includes titles like Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade andResident Evil Village.

More games, more flexibility, and more ways to play – wherever you may be.

Recently added:

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Guilty Gear -Strive-

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival

Just Cause 3

Little Nightmares III

Mio: Memories in Orbit

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Resident Evil Village

…and many more!

Coming soon:

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Jurassic World Evolution

Killing Floor 2

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition

…and many more!

Check out the full list of cloud-playable games available to stream on supported devices here. For more information on Stream your own game, learn more here.

Retro Classics has 100+ games

Great games deserve to stick around, and we’re making sure they do. Xbox and Antstream Arcade are bringing retro favorites to modern devices with Retro Classics available on Game Pass, so players can keep enjoying the classics. With over 1 million players already diving into Retro Classics, here’s a look at the titles that are coming soon to Retro Classics:

Sky Patrol

Keystone Kapers

Laser Gates

Rise of the Dragon

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can join weekly tournaments, take on community challenges and enjoy a growing library of Activision and Blizzard games with the Retro Classics collection of over 100 titles and more to come over time. Click here for more information on Retro Classics.

Xbox adds mouse and keyboard for more games

Xbox supports the use of wired USB mice and keyboards for navigation in select games and apps, as well as across Xbox and Windows devices.

Today, there are 230+ games with touch controls available on cloud, giving you more ways to play than ever before.

Here are the latest titles added this month for mouse and keyboard:

Kentum

Easy Red 2

Little Rocket Lab

Bratz Rhythm & Style

The Outer Worlds 2

Pacific Drive

Detechtive 2112

Routine

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silver Nornir

For support on setting up devices, see here for more details.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

