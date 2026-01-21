Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club Headed to Switch 2 - News

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Cradle Games announced the mystery adventure game, Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club, is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. The physical edition will release on a game-key card.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in October 2025.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club is an all-new mystery adventure game. Playing as Snoopy, you’ll use your wits to solve puzzles and uncover mysteries around town. Investigate the case of the missing football equipment, seek out ghostly music and more with the Peanuts gang!

Put on your detective cap and join Snoopy and the gang in an all-new mystery adventure packed with delightful charm, clever puzzles, and heartwarming friendships! Explore the town, solve challenging cases, and uncover hidden secrets—with help from the lovable Peanuts crew.

Whether you’re investigating missing kites or seeking out the mysterious Lake Ness Monster, each case is filled with brain-teasing challenges and unexpected surprises. Build a team of four with friends like Peppermint Patty, Lucy, Marcie, Schroeder, Franklin and others—each bringing their own special skills to the case. Lighthearted, witty, and full of classic Peanuts charm, this feel-good action-puzzle adventure is perfect for players of all ages!Play as Snoopy – Snoopy’s on the case! Take charge of the Great Mystery Club and team up with the Peanuts gang, using their quirky strengths to help you solve puzzles.

Explore Iconic Locations

Visit the school, the iconic music hall, Charlie Brown’s house, the baseball field, the Kite-Eating Tree, and more on your hunt for the truth!

Snoopy’s on the Case

Switch between Snoopy’s personas—Detective, Beagle Scout, Fierce Pirate and more—to solve puzzles with clever tools like a leaf blower, a super-sleuth’s magnifying glass, a trusty metal detector and others.

Mystery Club Mini-Games

Have a blast with baseball, football, crafting, memory tests, object hunts, piano playing, and Snoopy soapbox racing—and take flight in the legendary Sopwith Camel to chase down the Red Baron!

A Story Packed With Heart and Humor

Enjoy humorous and delightful encounters in an emotional story that celebrates the power of friendship, teamwork, and staying true to who you are.

