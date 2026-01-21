Halo Devs on Franchise Coming to PS5: 'We Definitely Feel the Weight of It' - News

/ 98 Views

by, posted 6 minutes ago

Halo Studios and Halo: Campaign Evolved creative director Max Szlagor and executive producer Damon Conn in an interview with GamesRadar discussed bringing the flagship Xbox IP to PlayStation consoles after 25 years of being an Xbox console exclusive.

"We hope to bring along the series veterans who have been with us for the past 25 years and have them play with an entirely new generation," said Conn. "There are people who have never been exposed to Halo. Maybe they've always been on Sony products, switched consoles at a certain point, or just missed it at the time. We want to bring players back together."

Szlagor added, "Halo is best played when we have a large, healthy community. We see this as a way to grow, expand, and reconnect the Halo community."

Conn stated, "We want to honor the Halo legacy on PlayStation, and we're paving the way to expand our Halo universe – that's how we see it. And it's not a small thing. We don't and we won't take it lightly. We definitely feel the weight of it."

Halo: Campaign Evolved will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass later this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles