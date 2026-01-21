Crimson Desert Goes Gold, Launches March 19 - News

posted 28 minutes ago

Developer Pearl Abyss announced the Open-world action-adventure game, Crimson Desert, has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and is ready for mass production.

"We're thrilled to announce that Crimson Desert has gone gold!" said Pearl Abyss.

"On behalf of the team at Pearl Abyss, thank you to our fans around the world for your support and for reaching this milestone with us. Stay tuned for more news, and see you in Pywel on March 19!"

Crimson Desert will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 19.

