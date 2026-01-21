Ratcheteer DX Launches March 5 for Switch and PC - News

/ 119 Views

by, posted 32 minutes ago

Publisher Panic and developer Shaun Inman announced the lo-fi action-adventure game, Ratcheteer DX, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on March 5 for $12.99. However, it will be discounted at launch to $9.75 for a limited time.

A demo is now available on PC and progress made in it will carry over to the full game.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ratcheteer DX puts you in the boots of a young, inexperienced mechanic who lives underground in a world that has forced humans to shelter and hibernate from a deadly never-ending winter. Across various regions and dungeons, you will get to meet kind strangers, discover new helpful tools, and take on challenging bosses. Ratcheteer DX is an updated edition of the 2022 Playdate Season One favorite, Ratcheteer, now in color with various visual filters, CD-quality stereo soundtrack, and various new languages.

The surface has been claimed by an Impact Winter, but beneath the ice and earth, mankind hibernates. As a young apprentice mechanic, you wake up in the dark. The Power Plant is offline. The Water Treatment Plant seems to be too. The Cryo Colony is in danger!

What begins as a simple trip to fetch your mentor’s wrench sets off a winding journey through the caverns below to a vast Snowcean above to rescue friends, foes, and strangers alike.

Along the way, you’ll find and master eight unassuming tools, each opening new paths for exploration. Starting with just the Crank Lantern to light your first steps into the dark and the Wrench Sword to swing at what you find lurking in it, you’ll be bounding, drilling, gliding, stomping, and dashing your way across the world of the Ratcheteer by the time you reach the end.

Originally released for the black-and-white Playdate, this updated version reimagines the game in full color with a CD-quality stereo soundtrack and support for 10 languages.

Features:

Explore more than 250 rooms across six regions and six dungeons.

Master eight unassuming tools and maybe even an alien language.

Challenge six unique bosses. (Can you find the secret boss rush time trial?)

Play in full Color, Pea Soup green, Playdate gray, or high contrast black-and-white (with optional scanline, grid, and dot overlays).

Listen to Matthew Grimm’s 8-bit masterpiece with CD-quality stereo sound.

Experience an original story in 10 supported languages.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles