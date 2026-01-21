Pumuckl and the Crown of the Pirate King Launches March 5 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Quantumfrog announced the 3D puzzle adventure game, Pumuckl and the Crown of the Pirate King, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on March 5 for $39.99 / €39.99.

The famous German kobold Pumuckl is back with a 3D puzzle adventure game Pumuckl and the Crown of the Pirate King. The player controls Pumuckl through 3D puzzle levels, plays mini-games, solves tricky challenges and has to defeat scary enemies.

There’s always a lot going on in Master Eder’s workshop—especially when the kobold Pumuckl has to tidy up. But while tidying up, he finds a strange bottle, a ship in a bottle, and something is moving inside! With nerve-racking curiosity, Pumuckl opens the bottle containing the ship. Before he can shout “Darn bottle thing!”, the kobold is sucked into a magical vortex—directly onto the ship inside the bottle!

He wakes up in a magical pirate world that is bigger than it could possibly fit inside any bottle.

Here he meets the quirky and forgetful Captain Krimskrams, who asks Pumuckl for help: the Pirate King has cursed the ship and hides behind a magical door. Only the golden doubloons can open the door so that Pumuckl and Captain Krimskrams can face the king and have him lift the curse.

In the pirate world, travel is possible through a magical structure with doors to other worlds: tropical islands, enchanted ruins and an ancient pirate castle. Tricky puzzles, skeleton pirates, kobold traps and mini-games await Pumuckl and Captain Krimskrams everywhere. They are accompanied by the cheeky parrot Krakula, who gives helpful tips—or is amused by their misadventures.

Features:

Puzzle Level – Pumuckl moves through isometric 3D levels.

– Pumuckl moves through isometric 3D levels. Mini-Games – Memory, collecting quests and tricky challenges.

– Memory, collecting quests and tricky challenges. Couch Cooperative Play – Second player can help out as Capt’n Krimskrams (locally).

– Second player can help out as Capt’n Krimskrams (locally). Parrot Clues – Krakula gives clues or makes fun of Pumuckl’s misfortunes.

– Krakula gives clues or makes fun of Pumuckl’s misfortunes. Enemies – Ghosts and skeletons.

– Ghosts and skeletons. Final Boss Fight – The Pirate King with multiple phases—puzzle, combat, reaction.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

