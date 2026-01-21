Roguelike Deckbuilder MECHBORN Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

posted 37 minutes ago

Publisher Curve Games and developer Turtle Juice have announced roguelike deckbuilder, MECHBORN, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in late 2026.

Protect Earth and her colonies in a fresh roguelike deckbuilder experience, infusing classic ’90s mech anime with Greek mythology. In MECHBORN, your mech is your deck. Unlock mech parts and pilots, craft custom decks, and unleash devastating combos as you fight to repel the Kaiju incursions!

From the Chaos, MECHBORN Arise!

Earth reels under an unrelenting Kaiju assault. In response, TITANCORE forges the “MECHBORN”—elite pilots strong enough to endure the brutal toll of ‘Mech-Synchronization’. Craft devastating decks by unlocking mech parts and pilots to carve your own path across three ever-changing worlds.

Every Card Shift Reshapes The Course Of Battle

MECHBORN doesn’t use a traditional hand of cards. Instead, players start with seven cards in their “Conveyor Belt.” With each card that’s played, a new one enters. Position support cards to unlock new abilities and combine with pilot skills to create combos that reshape the course of battle!

Your Mech Is Your Deck

Channel the power of three god-forged mechs, each with their own combat style. Your design determines your strategy in battle!

Freely mix and match parts to add new cards to your deck.

Create custom builds or equip a matching set to gain a valuable HP boost.

Unlock new cards each run to forge deadly synergies and Kaiju-crushing-combos.

Unlock Pilots To Unleash Epic Skills In Battle

From Earth to the stars, unlock 12 MECHBORN pilots each with unique skills and backstories. Power their abilities with each card you play, and uncover devastating mech—pilot synergies to unleash kaiju-crushing-combos run after run!

Attack, Backtrack, and Explore An Ever Changing Map

With “Adaptive Exploration,” there are no fixed routes. Move and fight freely in any direction as you explore three worlds where encounters will change with every run:

Remove, purchase or upgrade exotic cards with vendors.

Clear territories zone-by-zone to repel the Kaiju advance.

Discover new factions, influence events and uncover rewards.

Hunt down ancient research labs to unlock mech-enhancing Infusers.

But watch your fuel—getting stranded could make you Kaiju bait!

Give No Quarter, Kaiju Must Fall!

Stand against a relentless force that shows no mercy! From Kaiju hordes to mech-crushing elites. Each fight is a gamble of risk and reward, earning powerful deck upgrades with each victory. Only then can you hope to withstand the world-shattering bosses, each with unique strategies to test your survival.

