Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Update 1.1 Out Now - Adds Switch 2 Enhancements and Dixie Kong

Publisher Nintendo and developer Retro Studios have announced update 1.1.0 for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is now available.

The update adds Dixie Kong as a playable character and enhancements for the game running on the Nintendo Switch that includes improved image quality, shorter loading times, and GameShare (Local User) support.

View the update overview trailer below:

Read the patch notes below:

General

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch:

You can now play as Dixie Kong. Her action when jumping is different from when jumping with Diddy Kong. When playing alone, as you grab a barrel, you can switch between either Diddy Kong or Dixie Kong as the character that appears. When playing with two people, P2 can switch between Diddy Kong or Dixie Kong by pressing the stick (the L Stick in the case of playing with both Joy-Con 2 or Joy-Con controllers) on the world map.

A Turbo Attack mode where you can race through the stage at high speed has been added. If you clear the course once, it will appear at the same time as the Time Attack mode. If you can clear it within the time limit, you will acquire a turbo medal.

Now supports Brazilian Portuguese language. You can switch the language in the “Language” setting in the “System” menu of “System Settings.”

Several other issues have been addressed and image quality enhancements have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

Now supports “GameShare (Local User).” You can select “GameShare (Local User)” from “2 Players” on the game start screen or the menu screen of the world map.

Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

The loading time is now shorter.

