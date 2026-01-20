Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Awaken Realms and developer Awaken Realms Digital announced the first person, open world RPG, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, has sold over one million units.

" We hope 2026 has been treating you well so far! We kicked the year off with an incredible milestone, and now it's time to share that... Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon has sold over 1 million copies across all platforms!" said the developer.

"As always, thank you so much for all the love and support throughout this journey! After all, it's literally you who made this achievement come to life!"

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon first released for in Early Access for PC in March 2023, followed by the full release in May 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

