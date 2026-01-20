Life is Strange: Reunion Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Deck Nine Games have announced Life is Strange: Reunion for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. It will launch on March 26.

The game will be available in the following editions:

Standard Edition ($39.99 / £44.99 / €49.99 / ¥7,480)

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonus: Max and Chloe Classic Outfits

Deluxe Edition ($49.99 / £54.99 / €59.99 / ¥8,250)

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonus: Max and Chloe Classic Outfits

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital art book

Digital comic

Exclusive behind the scenes documentary with Hannah Telle and Rhianna DeVries

Twin Pack ($59.99 / £49.99 / €69.99 / ¥8,580)

A copy of Life is Strange: Reunion standard edition

standard edition A copy of Life is Strange: Double Exposure standard edition

standard edition Pre-order bonus: Max and Chloe Classic Outfits

Collector’s Edition ($99.99, Square Enix Store-exclusive)

A copy of the game

Collector’s goods box and sleeve with exclusive artwork by Ilya Kuvshinov

12-inch vinyl soundtrack featuring 12 amazing songs from the game on an orange 12-inch EcoRecord vinyl

amazing songs from the game on an orange 12-inch EcoRecord vinyl Double-sided Drugstore Makeup 24 inches by 12 inches poster

Rewind symbol felt slipmat

Custom double-sided guitar plectrums with six unique designs (x3)

Polaroid art cards celebrating Max and Chloe (x3)

Chloe Price was Max Caulfield’s partner in time… Losing her is Max’s greatest regret.

Now Chloe has come to Caledon University. Haunted by nightmares and impossible memories, Chloe needs Max’s help.

But Max is already in crisis: in three days, a deadly inferno will destroy the campus.

Max’s Rewind power has bought her time—but she can’t prevent the blaze alone.

The fire will force Max and Chloe to make devastating decisions. Can they find a future together… Before everything burns?

An Epic Finale

The saga of Max and Chloe, and the fate of Caledon, is yours to decide! Play as both Max and Chloe as an all-new story builds towards an epic climax.

Rewind Returns

Max’s iconic power is back! Undo and redo every decision, change the course of conversations, and manipulate your environment to solve four-dimensional puzzles.

Playable Punk

As the Backtalk-wielding Chloe, you’ll rely on your wits, guile, and barbed put-downs as you race to unravel the secrets of her nightmares and double memories.

Life, Death, and Consequences

No one is safe from the coming blaze: identify the culprits before your friends at Caledon meet their fiery demise. Who will survive? That’s down to you!

Exclusive Soundtrack

A rich original score and songs, and licensed tracks both nostalgic and new.

