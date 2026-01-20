LOVE ETERNAL Launches February 19 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Ysbryd Games and developer brlka announced the horror platformer, LOVE ETERNAL, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 19 for $9.99.

"We wanted to explore the subtler aspects of psychological horror with LOVE ETERNAL, and tried to imbue every scene and environment with a sense of unease that was unmistakable, but impossible to put your finger on," said brlka designer Toby Alden. "Everyone who’s tried the game so far has felt it, and we’re really excited for players to experience how uniquely unnerving it is."

LOVE ETERNAL is an unconventional horror platformer about escaping the domain of a selfish god.

A mundane family dinner becomes a waking nightmare for teenager Maya. One minute, she’s dealing with her frustrating parents; the next, the dinner table’s empty, the house destroyed, and the remaining husk has been spirited away into a cavernous, eerie alternate dimension. Escape the echoing chambers of a decaying fortress, avoiding deadly traps and altering gravitational forces, and confront the powerful deity who kidnapped Maya.

Dash through the crumbling chambers of a labyrinthine castle filled with puzzle-like challenges, leaping, flipping, and strategically landing out of danger’s way. Plan your jump arcs to ensure Maya smashes through floating stones that trigger her ability to flip gravity in midair, which is essential for you to maintain careful control of Maya’s momentum. Avoid razor-sharp spikes, shifting lasers, and other deadly obstacles in precision platforming trials.

Behold the liminal spaces of a desolate, ancient landscape, littered with towering statues and rotting structures illuminated by blinding spotlights across its many biomes, from dank, dripping caverns to underwater grottos. Encounter other wandering victims abducted by the callous god, and brave meetings with eerie visions of Maya’s loved ones, now transformed into horrifying aberrations.

