Drop Duchy: Complete Edition Launches January 28 for Xbox Series and Game Pass, for PS5 and Switch in Spring - News

Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer Saw Mill Studio announced the deckbuilding, puzzle and rogue-lite game, Drop Duchy: Complete Edition, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on January 28, and for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch this spring.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in May 2025.

View the console trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Drop Duchy takes on the iconic geometric puzzle gameplay we all know and love with a fresh perspective: instead of simply clearing lines, you’ll be thoughtfully building a realm using pieces of various shapes and types to overcome enemy challenges.

A mix of deckbuilding, puzzle and rogue-lite, the game offers a new gameplay designed to hone your appetite as a block-stacking tactician. Optimization is key to collecting precious resources, protecting your castle, and building your army.

Defeat is not the end, though: use the experience gained in previous runs to unlock even more content!

A Chip Off the Old Block

In each round of your run, Drop Duchy offers you a fresh and unique landscape to work with. Place tile pieces as you would in a typical block-dropping game but with a strategic twist: you need to align them to maximize their activation rules, producing maximum resources and units.

Selecting the optimal structures to place next to blocks of lush forests, wild rivers or grassy plains is crucial for maximizing your materials use and nurturing a bustling realm.

Forming lines grants bonuses, yet the ultimate goal is to pack up the most resources gradually. These resources will be crucial to build up your army bit by bit, ensuring your kingdom is well-protected against the enemy threats.

Block and Load

Select your path, gather your troops to outnumber your enemies, and reclaim the regions under their control. But be careful: letting your castle take too much damage can lead to defeat.

Successful battles lead your forces down branching, decision-filled paths in a march to storm the enemy fortress.

If your army falls before capturing the bastion, you can quickly jump back in and try a new strategy, thanks to a cleverly designed gameplay loop.

Adapt, conquer, and keep the action moving!

Deckbuilding Blocks

Grow in power with a rich deckbuilding system: build and enhance constructions with over 110 unique cards, each offering powerful upgrades and modifiers. Unlock new possibilities when using building or technology cards, each granting new bonus structures to boost soldier recruitment & various other perks. Customize your deck to suit your strategy and optimize your realm’s growth.

As you progress on your run, trade with markets or guilds to acquire valuable resources, use them wisely to upgrade your deck, make strategic decisions, and choose your path for the next round.

Shape Your Destiny

Drop Duchy features a robust meta progression system with over 100 unique missions! Climb the ranks and unlock various bonuses such as increased resources, new cards or additional health.

These missions are intertwined with the three playable factions: The Duchy, The Republic, and The Order, each offering exclusive faction quests that grant faction-specific rewards. Completing these objectives across your runs not only tailors your strategy but also improves your chances of success, ensuring that every playthrough contributes to your long-term progression and victory.

Features:

An original mix of puzzle gameplay and real-time strategy.

real-time strategy. A brand new game experience with each run thanks to procedural generation.

Play with three Factions: The Duchy, The Order, The Republic.

Meta progression: over 100 challenges designed to help you through your journey.

progression: over 100 challenges designed to help you through your journey. Build the perfect deck with over 110 unique cards.

An elegant and charming art direction to please your eyes.

An engaging and ever-evolving soundtrack to please your ears.

Choose your path between lakes, glades, forests, villages, guilds… and more!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

