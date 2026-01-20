ARC Raiders Tops the Steam Charts, Resident Evil Requiem Pre-orders Enter Top 10 - Sales

ARC Raiders has retaken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 4, 2026, which ended January 20, 2026.

Pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem have entered the top 10 this week in eighth place.

Steam Deck is down one spot to second place, EA Sports FC 26 has shot up the charts to third place, and Quarantine Zone: The Last Check in its second week is up one spot to fourth place.

Dead by Daylight is up one spot to fifth place, ARK: Survival Ascended re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, and StarRupture in its second week fell four spots to seventh place. Rust is up one spot to eighth place and Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

ARC Raiders Steam Deck EA Sports FC 26 Quarantine Zone: The Last Check Dead by Daylight ARK: Survival Ascended StarRupture Rust Resident Evil Requiem - Pre-orders Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 ARC Raiders Steam Deck Marvel Rivals PUBG: Battlegrounds EA Sports FC 26 Quarantine Zone: The Last Check Warframe Whre Winds Meet Dota 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

