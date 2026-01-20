Co-Op Horror Game KLETKA Launches February 19 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Sobaka Studio and developer Callback announced the Cooperative horror game, KLETKA, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 19.

The most dangerous criminals are convicted and sent to Kletka. Your sentence is to descend into the depths of the Gigastructure while maintaining a living and hungry elevator. Never forget to feed it if you don’t want to end up being eaten alive. Kletka is omnivorous, be ready to feed it both fuel and flesh.

The Gigastructure is an endlessly expanding building. Traps and anomalies fill the corridors. Any stop you make could be your last.

Samosbor is a mysterious anomaly that kills anything in its path. This terrifying phenomenon is feared by all inhabitants as no one has ever survived it. When you hear the siren, it’s time to drop everything and run to the elevator as fast as you can. Kletka is the only thing that can protect you from this anomaly.

Form a team of up to six people and descend in the elevator. Friends tend to survive when they work together, but friends also make for good fuel.

