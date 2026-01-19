Fire Brigade Called to Rockstar North Following Boiler Malfunction - News

/ 440 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The fire brigade was called to the Rockstar North studio at 5:02 am this morning following a "malfunction in one of the heating boilers."

There were no reported casualties and the fire crews left at 9:21 am. The studio, which is based in Edinburgh, Scotland, is now "open and operational."

A Rockstar spokesperson told GamesIndustry, "Early Monday morning, there was a malfunction in one of the heating boilers at Rockstar North.

"Many thanks to those that reached out with concern, and also to the police and fire crews who were on scene quickly to assess the situation - please know that everyone is well and our studio remains open and operational."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles