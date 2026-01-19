Marathon Launches March 5 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Bungie has announced the team-based extraction first-person shooter, Marathon, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 5.

The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99, while a Deluxe Edition will be available for $59.99 / £44.99 / €59.99 and include the following content:

Premium Rewards Pass Voucher (x1)

200 Silk Rewards Pass Tokens

Weapon Cosmetics Midnight Decay Misriah 2442 Pump Shotgun Style Midnight Decay Overrun AR Style

Runner Cosmetics Midnight Decay Vandal Shell Style Midnight Decay Destroyer Shell Style Midnight Decay Assassin Shell Style Midnight Decay Thief Shell Style



A Collector's Edition will also be available on the Bungie Store. It is designed by PureArts and features a 1/6-scale statue of the Thief Runner Shell.

View the pre-order trailer below:

View the Collector's Edition trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the creators of Halo and Destiny.

Scavenge the lost colony of Tau Ceti IV in Bungie’s team-based first-person shooter extraction shooter. Choose your Runner and work together in crews of three as you battle rival teams and hostile security forces for weapons and upgrades. Survive and your loot is yours to keep for future runs on Tau Ceti—or if you’re brave enough, a journey to the derelict Marathon ship that hangs above.

Become a Runner

Choose from a roster of cybernetic mercenaries with unique abilities. Customize your playstyle with the weapons, implants, and equipment you collect on your runs. Every match is a chance to experiment, buildcraft, and come back stronger.

Welcome to Tau Ceti IV

What once was a thriving colony is now a battleground for rival factions competing for power and fortune, hiring Runners to track down weapons, valuables, and the edge they need to win.

Fun and Competitive at All Skill Levels

Bungie’s best-in-class first person gunplay makes playing at every skill level satisfying. With multiple maps to choose from, you can sharpen your skills in starter areas, then challenge yourself in high-stakes zones and Ranked mode in season one.

Committed to Fair Play

Cheaters don’t stop, so neither do we. We’ll continue to invest in robust anti-cheat and dedicated server support to keep your games competitive.

