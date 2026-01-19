Far Cry 3, Blood Dragon, and Primal Getting 60 FPS Patches - News

/ 356 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft in a post on social media teased it will be updating three older Far Cry games with 60 frames per second on modern platforms.

The post features emojis, but users replied saying the three games are Far Cry 3, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, and Far Cry Primal. Ubisoft replied saying "that is correct."

Another user asked when the update would be available and Ubisoft stated, "In a few days. January 21."

The official social media account for Far Cry has since posted two videos showing Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon running at 60 frames per second on current generation consoles.

Ubisoft last year launched a new subsidiary Vantage Studios in which Tencent owns a 25 percent stake in.

The "creative house" will be responsible for three key Ubisoft franchises - Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. It is led by Charlie Guillemot and Christophe Derennes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles