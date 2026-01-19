Palworld's 2nd Anniversary Trailer Teases New Pals and Content - News

posted 4 hours ago

Pocketpair has shared a new video in celebration of the second anniversary of Palworld, which teases new Pals and content coming to the game's full release.

Palworld released in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2024, followed by the PlayStation 5 in September 2024.

The full release is planned for later this year.

View the second anniversary video below:

