Tides of Tomorrow Delayed to April 22

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer DigixArt have delayed the first-person adventure game, Tides of Tomorrow, from February 24 to April 22.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"Following extensive feedback gathered from the Tides of Tomorrow playable demo and an ongoing closed beta, the development team determined that additional time is needed to respond to player input and implement improvements," said THQ Nordic. "This extra development period will help ensure the best possible experience for the upcoming narrative-driven adventure."

