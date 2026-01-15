No Rest for the Wicked Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Developer Moon Studios announced the Early Access version of No Rest for the Wicked has sold over one million units.

"One million copies sold on Steam! You believed in Wicked during Early Access and helped us build it into what it is today!" said Moon Studios. "That’s not something we take lightly. With No Rest for the Wicked ‘Together’ launching next week, this world grows bigger, and more shared, than ever. Thank you for standing with us and for all your support!"

View a trailer of the co-op update below:

No Rest for the Wicked released in Early Access for PC via Steam in April 2024. The full release will see the game also launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

