2025 Japan Sales Comparison Charts Through December - Switch 2 vs PS5 vs Xbox Series vs Switch - Sales

/ 3,016 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Here we see data representing the sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the four current platforms (Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 1) over comparable periods for 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.

Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)

Market Share (Same Periods Covered)

2021 – (January 2022 to December 2022)

2022 – (January 2023 to December 2023)

2023 – (January 2024 to December 2024)

2024 – (January 2025 to December 2025)

"Year to date" sales for 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2025 versus 2024 and 2025 versus 2023 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.

Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2

4.02 million units sold year-to-date

Nintendo Switch 1

1.44 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 1.78 million units (-55.2%)

Sony

PlayStation 5

0.86 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 0.64 million units (-42.4%)

Microsoft

Xbox Series X|S

0.03 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 0.09 million units (-73.8%)

Note: VGChartz 2025, 2023, and 2022 estimates through November includes 52 weeks, while 2024 estimates includes 53 weeks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles