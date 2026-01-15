Switch 2 Dominates as Sales Top 4M - Japan Hardware Estimates for December 2025 - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in Japan with 1,032,351 units sold for December 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch 2 has now sold an estimated 4.02 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch 1 sold an estimated 184,308 units to bring its lifetime sales to 36.50 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 113,837 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.33 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 1,067 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.69 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are up by nearly 109,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 923,608 units in Japan in December 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 219,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 1,000 units. PS4 sold 332,643 units for the month of December 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 2,369 units.

Nintendo Switch 1 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 285,991 units (-60.8%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 56,605 (-33.2%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 9,540 units (-89.9%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by nearly 616,000 units, Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by nearly 73,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 27,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 500 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold an estimated 4.02 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 1.44 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 0.86 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.03 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for December 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 1,032,351 (4,018,320) Switch 1 - 184,308 (36,500,483) PlayStation 5 - 113,837 (7,331,881) Xbox Series X|S - 1,067 (690,309)

Weekly Sales:

Japan December 6, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 203,441 Switch 1 - 51,338 PlayStation 5 - 25,263 Xbox Series X|S - 234

Japan December 13, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 190,978 Switch 1 - 31,367 PlayStation 5 - 18,929 Xbox Series X|S - 186

Japan December 20, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 221,059 Switch 1 - 38,201 PlayStation 5 - 19,325 Xbox Series X|S - 351

Japan December 27, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 200294 Switch 1 - 32791 PlayStation 5 - 19249 Xbox Series X|S - 300

Japan January 3, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 216,579 PlayStation 5 - 31,071 Switch 1 - 30,611 Xbox Series X|S - 160

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

