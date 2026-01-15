Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 314K, PS5 Sells 47K - Sales

Mario Kart World (NS2) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 92,869 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending January 11, 2026.

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (NS) is in second place with sales of 61,588 units, while the Switch 2 version is in third place with sales of 52,848 units.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in fourth place with sales of 52,360 units, while the Switch 1 version is in fifth place with sales of 47,840 units.

Kirby Air Riders (NS2) is in sixth place with sales 47,712 units, Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is in seventh place with sales of 24,974 units, and Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) is in eighth place with sales of 23,057 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 22,944 units and Minecraft (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 18,843 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 313,838 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 46,753 units, the Switch 1 sold 46,360 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 281 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 25 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 92,869 (2,761,250) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 61,588 (294,142) [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 52,848 (241,383) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 52,360 (1,056,514) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 47,840 (1,577,663) [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 47,712 (472,549) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 24,974 (460,180) [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 23,057 (149,493) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 22,944 (8,334,062) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 18,843 (4,128,035)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 313,838 (4,097,905) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 36,856 (1,154,384) Switch Lite – 18,460 (6,822,925) Switch OLED Model – 16,916 (9,414,838) Switch – 10,984 (20,224,740) PlayStation 5 – 6,033 (5,875,458) PlayStation 5 Pro -3,864 (315,121) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 149 (24,860) Xbox Series S – 103 (340,464) Xbox Series X -29 (323,884) PlayStation 4 – 25 (7,930,176)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

