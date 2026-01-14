NBA 2K26 and FC 26 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in 2025 - Sales

/ 346 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for the 2025 calendar year.

NBA 2K26 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 Europe. Battlefield 6 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Star Wars Battlefront II came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe. Batman: Arkham Knight was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Alien: Rogue Incursion VR was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us 3D: VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Marvel Rivals was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Warzone in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU NBA 2K26 EA SPORTS FC 26 Battlefield 6 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 25 EA SPORTS College Football 26 Forza Horizon 5 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Battlefield 6 Minecraft Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ARC Raiders Assassin’s Creed Shadows Ghost of Yōtei ARC Raiders MLB The Show 25 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Ghost of Yōtei Ready or Not Split Fiction EA SPORTS FC 26 Hogwarts Legacy Forza Horizon 5 UFC 5 NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered It Takes Two Assassin’s Creed Shadows Ready or Not Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Monster Hunter Wilds REMATCH EA SPORTS FC 25 F1 25

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 STAR WARS Battlefront II A Way Out Batman: Arkham Knight EA SPORTS FC 26 Minecraft The Forest Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 25 A Way Out Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Heat Minecraft Mortal Kombat X Need for Speed Heat theHunter: Call of the Wild STAR WARS Battlefront II The Forest Batman: Arkham Knight Gang Beasts Unravel Two Call of Duty: Black Ops III Kingdom Come: Deliverance Kingdom Come: Deliverance Battlefield V Middle-earth: Shadow of War Mortal Kombat X Stardew Valley Gang Beasts Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Unravel Two Hogwarts Legacy God of War Battlefield 4 Overcooked! 2 Assassin’s Creed Origins Injustice 2 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Beat Saber Beat Saber Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Among Us 3D: VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Metro Awakening Job Simulator Job Simulator Pavlov Among Us 3D: VR Metro Awakening Horizon Call of the Mountain Arizona Sunshine 2 Pavlov The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Swordsman VR Swordsman VR Arizona Sunshine 2

*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Marvel Rivals Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Battlefield REDSEC Battlefield REDSEC Rocket League Marvel Rivals Where Winds Meet (F2P) eFootball Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Asphalt Legends Delta Force (F2P) Where Winds Meet (F2P) Fall Guys Delta Force (F2P)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles