NBA 2K26 and FC 26 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in 2025

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for the 2025 calendar year.
NBA 2K26 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 Europe. Battlefield 6 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.
Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Star Wars Battlefront II came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe. Batman: Arkham Knight was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe.
Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Alien: Rogue Incursion VR was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us 3D: VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition in Europe.
Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Marvel Rivals was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Warzone in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|NBA 2K26
|EA SPORTS FC 26
|Battlefield 6
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|EA SPORTS College Football 26
|Forza Horizon 5
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
|Battlefield 6
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|ARC Raiders
|Assassin’s Creed Shadows
|Ghost of Yōtei
|ARC Raiders
|MLB The Show 25
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|Ghost of Yōtei
|Ready or Not
|Split Fiction
|EA SPORTS FC 26
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Forza Horizon 5
|UFC 5
|NBA 2K25
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
|It Takes Two
|Assassin’s Creed Shadows
|Ready or Not
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|REMATCH
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|F1 25
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|A Way Out
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|EA SPORTS FC 26
|Minecraft
|The Forest
|Grand Theft Auto V
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|A Way Out
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Need for Speed Heat
|Minecraft
|Mortal Kombat X
|Need for Speed Heat
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|The Forest
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Gang Beasts
|Unravel Two
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Battlefield V
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Mortal Kombat X
|Stardew Valley
|Gang Beasts
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Unravel Two
|Hogwarts Legacy
|God of War
|Battlefield 4
|Overcooked! 2
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Injustice 2
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR2 Games*
|US/Canada
|EU
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
|Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Metro Awakening
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|Pavlov
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Metro Awakening
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Pavlov
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Swordsman VR
|Swordsman VR
|Arizona Sunshine 2
*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Marvel Rivals
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|Battlefield REDSEC
|Battlefield REDSEC
|Rocket League
|Marvel Rivals
|Where Winds Meet (F2P)
|eFootball
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
|Asphalt Legends
|Delta Force (F2P)
|Where Winds Meet (F2P)
|Fall Guys
|Delta Force (F2P)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
