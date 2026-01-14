Aerial_Knight's Dropshot Launches February 17 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Developer Aerial_Knight announced the fast-paced, heart-pounding first-person shooter, Aerial_Knight's Dropshot, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 17.

Aerial_Knight’s Dropshot is a fast-paced, heart-pounding first-person shooter where five characters. You and four Enemies are racing to grab the one parachute as you fall from the sky. Be the first to the ground alive. But with bullets flying, every second counts. Outfall your opponents, avoid enemy fire, and use your Finger Gun to take out Enemies

You’re armed with a limited number of Finger bullets. Finger blasting Enemies and clear your path to victory, Use the slipstreams from Enemies to gain speed, but they’ll try to take you down before you reach the ground.

Five fall but only one will land.

Features

Survive the Fall: Race against four other players to reach the ground first — and stay alive.

Race against four other players to reach the ground first — and stay alive. Limited Ammo: Start with only limited ammo. Use it wisely to eliminate threats & protect yourself.

Start with only limited ammo. Use it wisely to eliminate threats & protect yourself. Slipstream Speed: Use your enemies’ slipstreams to gain speed, but they can do the same to you.

Use your enemies’ slipstreams to gain speed, but they can do the same to you. Quick Rounds: Each round lasts 30-60 seconds — fast-paced action that never lets up.

Each round lasts 30-60 seconds — fast-paced action that never lets up. Dynamic Visuals: Stunning environments and thrilling perspectives as you plummet toward the earth.

Stunning environments and thrilling perspectives as you plummet toward the earth. Intense Soundtrack: Pulse-pounding music and sound effects with some style

Pulse-pounding music and sound effects with some style Different Modes

Live out your dream of finger-blasting multiple enemies as you all fall to your death.

Game Modes

In Aerial_Knight’s DropShot, you’ve got three unique ways to throw yourself out of a perfectly "good" plane:

Standard Mode – You and a swarm of enemies are dropped into freefall. Take out as many as you can before hitting the ground while dodging bullets, avoiding obstacles, and making sure you’re not the one getting taken out.

– You and a swarm of enemies are dropped into freefall. Take out as many as you can before hitting the ground while dodging bullets, avoiding obstacles, and making sure you’re not the one getting taken out. Boss Battles – Face off against massive, over-the-top bosses in midair. Deal as much damage as possible before they either wipe you out or beat you to the ground. All while avoiding deadly traps, jamming to a dope soundtrack, and keeping your head on a swivel.

– Face off against massive, over-the-top bosses in midair. Deal as much damage as possible before they either wipe you out or beat you to the ground. All while avoiding deadly traps, jamming to a dope soundtrack, and keeping your head on a swivel. Race Challenges – Go head-to-head with your persistent rival in a high-speed dive to capture a falling Egg before they do. Hit slipstreams, grab score multipliers, and watch out every time you beat them, they’ll upgrade their gear and come back faster in the next race.

