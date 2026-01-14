StarRupture and Quarantine Zone: The Last Check Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

Steam Deck has retaken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 3, 2026, which ended January 13, 2026.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week with StarRupture debuting in third place and Quarantine Zone: The Last Check debuting in fifth place.

ARC Raiders is down one spot to second place and Battlefield 6 remained in fourth place. Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced is up two sots to eighth place.

Dead by Daylight, Path of Exile 2, Rust, and Dead Island 2 re-entered the top 10 in sixth, seventh, ninth, and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck ARC Raiders StarRupture - NEW Battlefield 6 Quarantine Zone: The Last Check - NEW Dead by Daylight Path of Exile 2 Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced Rust Dead Island 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck ARC Raiders StarRupture - NEW Whre Winds Meet Apex Legends Warframe Dota 2 Marvel Rivals

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

