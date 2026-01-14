Forza Horizon 6 Release Date May Have Leaked by In-Game Ad - News

The release for Forza Horizon 6 might have leaked ahead of next week's Xbox Developer_Direct.

Xbox news source Xbox Infinite on social media has posted an alleged image (below) from an in-game ad that appeared in Forza Horizon 5.

If the image is legit it reveals Forza Horizon 6 will launch on May 19.

The in-game ad reveals what is included in the Premium Edition and the Premium Upgrade:

Early Access – Play 4 days early starting May 15

VIP Membership

Welcome Pack

Car Pass

Time Attack Car Pack

Italian Passion Car Pack (coming post-launch)

2 Premium Expansions (coming post-launch)

The Xbox Developer_Direct will take place n January 22 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will feature the first extended look at Fable, the debut gameplay of Forza Horizon 6, as well as the first in-depth look at Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation.

Forza Horizon 6 will first launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, and post-launch for the PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

