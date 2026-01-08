Xbox Developer_Direct Set for January 22 - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Developer_Direct will return on January 22 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

The Xbox Developer_Direct will feature the first extended look at Fable, the debut gameplay of Forza Horizon 6, as well as the first in-depth look at Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

Read details on what to expect at the showcase below:

Fable

Playground Games welcomes players back to the fairytale land of Albion, with the first in-depth look at Fable—one of 2026’s most anticipated titles. Developers from the Playground team will unveil the magic and mischief that awaits players in this fresh new beginning for the franchise, including a first look at some stunning new gameplay. Of course, the core themes of Fable will all be there—choice, consequence, drama, action, British humor and (of course) chickens, all reimagined for existing fans and new players alike.

Forza Horizon 6

The Forza team from Playground Games will share a deep-dive on the much-anticipated Forza Horizon 6 as the open world racer takes players to the beautiful and contrasting landscapes of Japan. The segment will deep-dive into a very first look at gameplay, including reveals of new features—and how Japan comes to life in this stunning new installment.

Beast of Reincarnation

Join us as we delve into Game Freak‘s intense one-person, one-dog action RPG. For the first time, Game Freak will reveal details of our protagonist Emma’s innovative plant manipulation actions and gameplay with her canine companion, Koo. In Beast of Reincarnation, a profound and dangerous world unfolds in post-apocalyptic Japan. Discover the development secrets behind its creation in Developer_Direct.

