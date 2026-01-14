Former Xbox Executive Larry Hryb 'Major Nelson' Has Been Laid Off From Unity - News

/ 522 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The former Director of Programming at Xbox Larry Hryb, better known as Major Nelson, announced he has been laid off by Unity after 18 months.

"I've always been transparent with this community, so I wanted to share that – like a lot of people in tech and gaming right now – I was laid off from Unity," said Hryb in a post on LinkedIn.

"After nearly three decades of making an impact at Microsoft, I joined Unity in 2024. During my time there, I rebuilt their Community and Advocacy Team with a deliberate strategy that created a clearer, more connected experience for creators, developers, and gamers. We brought energy back to channels that had gone quiet, restored trust, and showed up consistently where it mattered. I elevated Unity's visibility at PAX and key industry events, strengthened relationships, and ensured Unity had a clear voice in the broader conversation.

"Good communication was critical to that work. We told better stories, rebuilt confidence in the brand, and experimented with emerging platforms to meet audiences where they already were. We aligned community engagement directly with product strategy, so creators and players experienced a more cohesive Unity. Making that connection tangible again was meaningful, and I'm proud of what the team accomplished.

"Change makes you stronger. I'm exploring opportunities where my experience in community leadership, platform strategy, and communications can drive growth at the intersection of hardware, software, and services. I'm drawn to ecosystems where those pieces work together to create integrated experiences for creators and players. My background in product platforms and large-scale community operations positions me to shape strategy, not just respond to it."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles