High On Life 2 Launches April 20 for Switch 2

Developer Squanch Games announced High On Life 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 20. It will also still launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on February 13.

High On Life 2 will be getting physical editions on the Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on April 20. The Switch 2 version will be a Game Key Card.

Read details on the game below:

You’ve done it. You’ve taken down an intergalactic cartel, brought humanity back from the brink of extinction, and hunted dangerous bounties to the far corners of the galaxy. Bounty hunting has brought you fortune, fame and love; but when a mysterious figure from your past reappears and puts a price on your sister’s head, your cushy life gets thrown into chaos.

Do you have what it takes to risk it all and bring down an intergalactic conspiracy that once again threatens your favorite species (humans)?

High On Life RETURNS as you and your beloved rag-tag team of alien misfits shoot, stab, and skate your way through gorgeous, dangerous worlds all across the galaxy to blow up the EVIL pharmaceutical conglomerate hell-bent on putting price tags on HUMAN LIFE!

Features:

BLAST your way through enemies with an arsenal of charismatic alien firepower in high-octane hyperactive combat.

Kickflip alien cops in the face and grind your way to freedom with your brand new SKATEBOARD.

Get up close and personal with an eccentric cast of bizarre and subversive lifeforms voiced by an ALL-STAR COMEDY CAST.

Wreak havoc at the galaxy’s biggest convention, an alien zoo for humans, and a luxury futuristic cruiseliner on your cosmic quest to TAKE DOWN BIG PHARMA.

