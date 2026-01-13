Meta Shuts Down Multiple Studios, Including Twisted Pixel, Sanzaru Games, and Armature Studio - News

/ 1,053 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Meta is planning to lay off about 10 percent of staff in its Reality Labs division, which includes the Oculus Studios division that runs first-party game development studios. This is according to The New York Times.

Twisted Pixel Games designer Andy Gentile in a post on social media stated he has been laid off and it appears the entire developer and Sanzaru Games have been shut down.

"I've just been laid off," said Gentile. "It appears the entire Twisted Pixel games studio has been shut down. Sanzaru Games too."

Sanzaru senior level designer Ray West has corroborated this in a post on LinkedIn.

"Welp. As many will hear soon, several Meta game studios were closed today, including Sanzaru," said West. "It was an amazing team of powerhouse talent, and I’m really glad to have gotten to know everyone there. But, onward – I am open to work."

Twisted Pixel Games is best known as the developer of The Maw and 'Splosion Man. The studio was acquired by Oculus Studios in November 2021 and most recently released Marvel's Deadpool VR.

Sanzaru Games was founded in 2006 and is best known for developing Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time. The studio most recently worked on the Asgard's Wrath series.

It has also been confirmed Armature Studio will also be shutting down. The studio was acquired by Meta in October 2022. It developed the virtual reality port of Resident Evil 4, Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate, and Where the Heart Leads.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles