Code Vein 2 Overview Trailer Released

Bandai Namco has released the overview trailer for the action RPG, Code Vein 2, ahead of its release at the end of the month.

View the overview trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Code Vein 2 features a deep narrative where players and characters are bound by blood, fate, and destiny, set in a future where the last remnants of humanity and Revenants struggle against a world on the verge of collapse. Following the sudden emergence of a threat known as the Luna Rapacis, Revenants have succumbed to madness, transforming into terrifying creatures called Horrors. A Revenant Hunter, guided by a mysterious girl named Lou who possesses the power to travel into the past to rewrite the fate of the world. The player, as the Revenant Hunter, will intervene in key moments of history to alter key revenants’ destinies that reveal hidden truths and information to save the future.

Players will embark on a journey through a world that spans across two eras, where decisions carry weight and every battle tests skill and resolve. Code Vein 2 features distinctive gameplay for an action RPG, where players use blood drained from enemies to unlock a variety of powerful skills, build strategy for combat with Blood codes, and use unique weapons and equipment called Jails to overcome challenging foes and epic bosses. Players can also forge bonds with powerful Partner allies who fight alongside them and enhance their abilities. Each Partner offers distinct skills and deep narrative connections that shape the journey. Bandai Namco will reveal many more details about the rich universe and game play in Code Vein 2 in the future.

Story

In a future world where humans and Revenants coexist…

Due to the sudden appearance of the Luna Rapacis, Revenants have transformed into mindless monsters called Horrors. As a Revenant hunter, the player shall halt the world’s inevitable collapse by traveling to the past with a girl called Lou who possesses the power to manipulate time.

An epic adventure awaits, where you and your chosen partners explore a vast world, face fierce battles against powerful enemies, and uncover an epic story that transcends time.

A Tale Across Time

Embark on a journey that spans both the present and the past as you search for clues to prevent the world’s destruction. Alter the fates of key Revenant characters you encounter in the past, while uncovering lost histories and the hidden truths of the world.

Intense and Satisfying Combat

Dive into adrenaline-fueled battles where reading enemy moves and mastering your arsenal are key to survival. Unleash powerful skills, adapt on the fly, and conquer relentless foes in fights that deliver both intensity and triumph.

Unique Battle System

Experience Code Vein 2‘s unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series’ new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles.

Powerful Partner Characters

Explore the world with trusted and powerful allies who can fight alongside you or enhance your abilities. Each partner brings unique abilities and deep connections that shape your journey.

Code Vein 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 30, 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

