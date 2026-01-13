Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Physical Release on Switch 2 Won't be a Game Key Card - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sega has announced the physical edition of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds for the Nintendo Switch 2 will release on March 26 for $69.99 / £64.99.

The publisher also confirmed it will not be a Game Key Card and will contain the full base game on the cartridge. A Game Key Card does not contain any game data on the cartridge and only is used as a digital activation key.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September 2025, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in December 2025.

